Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise Victory in New York City’s Democratic Mayoral Primary

Interview with India Walton, senior strategist with RootsAction.org, conducted by Scott Harris

Zohran Mamdani

India Walton discusses Zohran Mamdani’s apparent and historic victory in the New York City primary election, and the attacks and obstacles he’ll likely face in the general election campaign as the Democratic party establishment, their corporate allies, and Wall Street attempt to smear Zohran as a “dangerous Muslim socialist.”

Walton won the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, N.Y. in 2021, but lost the general election after establishment Democrats, Republicans, and the city’s business sector pulled out all the stops to defeat her.

