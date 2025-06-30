Fighting the Trump GOP Mafia State Attack on the Constitution and Democracy

Interview with Sarah Kendzior, author of four best-selling books including, “They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent,” and her latest, "The Last American Road Trip," conducted by Scott Harris

Sarah Kendzior talks about the Trump-GOP mafia state’s aggressive attack on the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law and dissent, as the regime deploys National Guard troops and the Marines to U.S. cities and instigates war (with Israel) against Iran.