Between The Lines – Nov. 12, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 12, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 12, 2025Norman Solomon: After Government Shutdown Surrender, It's Clearer Than Ever Democrats Must Overhaul Their StrategyJohn Tarleton: Mamdani's Uncompromising Progressive NYC Mayoral Victory Inspires Hope for U.S. PoliticsWilliam I. Robinson: Linking the Global Capitalism Crisis with the Rise of the Police StateBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 12, 2025