Interview with Nora Benavidez, senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights with FreePress.net, conducted by Scott Harris

Nora Benavidez examines the wider impact of Elon Musk’s policies at Twitter, i.e., broken promises on content moderation, reinstatement of neo-Nazis, Donald Trump and his latest decision to end enforcement of Twitter’s policy against COVID disinformation and misinformation.