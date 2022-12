Interview with Melvin Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University, conducted by Scott Harris

Melvin Goodman discusses his recent article, “Fascism: Israeli Style,” on returning Prime Minister Netanyahu’s appointment of extremist and ultranationalist coalition partners to powerful and sensitive posts in his government that some observers say could

provoke a crisis in the occupied territories.

Goodman also has a 42-year government career that included tours at the CIA, the Department of State, and Department of Defense’s National War College.