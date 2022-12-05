Steve Ellner assesses the revival of talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition leaders, the creation of a U.N.-administered humanitarian fund and the Biden administration’s decision to ease U.S. sanctions, allowing Chevron to resume oil production and export Venezuelan crude to the U.S.
Venezuela Government & Opposition Start New Talks with Focus on 2024 Election
Interview with Steve Ellner, a retired professor at Venezuela’s Universidad de Oriente and currently an associate managing editor of Latin American Perspectives, conducted by Scott Harris