Venezuela Government & Opposition Start New Talks with Focus on 2024 Election

Interview with Steve Ellner, a retired professor at Venezuela’s Universidad de Oriente and currently an associate managing editor of Latin American Perspectives, conducted by Scott Harris

Steve Ellner assesses the revival of talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition leaders, the creation of a U.N.-administered humanitarian fund and the Biden administration’s decision to ease U.S. sanctions, allowing Chevron to resume oil production and export Venezuelan crude to the U.S.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary