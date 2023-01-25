Between The Lines – Jan. 25, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 25, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 25, 2023Nabil Ahmed: New Oxfam Report on Rising Global Inequality Calls for 5% Tax on Super-RichAndy Hinz: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Approves Projects that Generate CO2 Equivalent of 76 Coal PlantsNancy Treviño: Crisis on Southern Border Underscores Urgent Need to Rebuild U.S. Immigration & Asylum SystemBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 25, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary