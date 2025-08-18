Transactional Corruption: Paramount’s Firing of Stephen Colbert Linked to FCC Approval of Corporate Merger

Progressive Change Campaign Committee’s press secretary Sydney Register and Aaron Stephens, senior legislative strategist for P Street, a PCCC sister organization, discuss their group’s campaign targeting Paramount’s cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s contract on “The Late Show” as an example of Donald Trump’s transactional corruption vis-a-vis the company’s request for FCC approval of their $8 billion merger with Skydance. Register and Stephens also discuss PCCC’s response to the Trump regime and GOP’s unprecedented effort to gerrymander five congressional seats in Texas and possibly 8-10 seats in other states in advance of the 2026 mid-term election.

