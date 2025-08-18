Authority on Totalitarianism Leaves U.S. for Canada to Fight International Fascism

Interview with Jason Stanley, professor of philosophy and chairman of American studies at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, conducted by Scott Harris

Jason Stanley, chairman of American studies at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, examines the Trump regime’s seven-month history of imposing authoritarian rule, including the recent executive order mandating an expansive review of the Smithsonian Institution’s museum exhibitions, materials and operations to ensure they align with President Donald Trump’s view of history.

Stanley is a professor of philosophy and also author of How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them. His latest book is Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future.