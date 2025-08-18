Trump’s Militarized Occupation of D.C.: A Rehearsal for Takeover of Other U.S. Cities

Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, co-founder and executive director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund discusses her group’s response to Donald Trump’s militarized takeover of Washington, D.C., and growing concern that this is yet another test (along with Los Angeles) that is laying the groundwork for the deployment of the U.S. military to cities across the nation. She also assesses the possible future invocation of the Insurrection Act and suspension of constitutional rights.

