Interview with Mark Dimondstein, president, American Postal Workers Union, conducted by Scott Harris
Trump Attack on Post Office Links Effort to Sabotage Election and Privatize Nation’s Postal Service
Mark Dimondstein discusses his union's campaign to save the U.S. Postal Service from shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican effort to weaken the USPS in an effort to privatize the service, and manipulation of the post office to assist Donald Trump in his 2020 re-election campaign.