Candice Fortin provides an overview of the Trump regime’s multi-pronged attack on all federal climate regulations; the short- and long-term impact on the environment; what if anything states can do to implement their climate regulations and how climate/environmental activist groups like 350.org can challenge these policies both in court and in the streets.
Trump EPA to Eliminate Virtually All Climate Regulations and Research
Interview with Candice Fortin, U.S. campaign manager with the climate group 350.org, conducted by Scott Harris