Trump-GOP Unprecedented Gerrymandering Scheme Aims to Rig 2026 Election

David Daley discusses his recent Nation article, “How the GOP Hopes to Gerrymander Its Way to a Midterms Victory,” given what Trump and Republicans are doing to carve out five new GOP-leaning districts in Texas and what democracy defenders could and should be doing now to prevent the further erosion of our democratic system and ensure the integrity of elections in both the short and long term.

Daley is the author of the national bestseller, “Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections,” and Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count,” which helped spark the drive to reform gerrymandering. Daley’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, the New York Times, the Atlantic and the Guardian.