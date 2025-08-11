Trump Sues, Extorts and Distracts Media to Do His Bidding

Matt Gertz assesses how corporate and MAGA media are covering public demand for the release of the Epstein files, with some cooperating with the Trump White House by amplifying bogus distraction stories designed to tamp down the controversy.

He also comments on Paramount’s decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as concerns that the president has. Trump’s lawsuits and many other attempts to intimidate media outlets constitute a very real threat to free speech, freedom of the press, and democracy itself.