Will Rice discusses the Trump-GOP plan to cut more taxes for the rich, impose austerity on the rest of us, referencing a newly leaked memo from House Budget Committee Republicans that proposes slashing trillions from healthcare, nutrition, climate change prevention, and more while handing $1.2 trillion in new tax breaks to millionaires, billionaires, and big corporations.
Trump-GOP Move to Extend Tax Cuts for the Rich
Interview with Will Rice, a consultant with the group Americans for Tax Fairness, conducted by Scott Harris