Voter Suppression Key to Trump’s Election Win Investigative reporters and best-selling author

Interview with Greg Palast and he talks about his years-long investigation into GOP voter suppression impact on the 2024 presidential election, detailed in his latest article, "Trump Lost. Vote Suppression Won. Here are the Numbers", conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast concludes that if all legal ballots were counted, Trump would have lost the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and Kamala Harris would have won the electoral college vote and the presidency.