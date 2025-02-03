Trump Launches Vicious White Supremacist Policy Agenda

Interview with Steve Phillips, columnist, host of the Democracy in Color podcast and best-selling author of "How We Win the Civil War: Securing a Multiracial Democracy and Ending White Supremacy for Good" conducted by Scott Harris

Steve Phillips discusses the Trump regime 2.0’s white supremacist ideology – blatant as ever during the campaign, and undeniable in his first week in office eliminating all DEI programs, as well as revoking LBJ’s 1965 executive order prohibiting federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Most recently Trump outrageously blamed DEI for the plane-helicopter collision at Reagan National Airport.