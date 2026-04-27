Trump’s FEMA Administrator a GOP Voter Suppression Operative

Greg Palast talks about his recent article, “Mr. Colbert, I’m not laughing anymore.” Palast investigates far right activist Gregg Phillips, recently appointed as associate administrator of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, who claims he was tele-transported to a Waffle House. Phillips is the discredited conspiracy theorist behind the group True the Vote, whose film, “2,000 Mules” claims that Jewish billionaires paid black men to stuff ballot boxes in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit—causing Trump to lose the 2020 presidential election. True the Vote challenged over 300,000 voters in the 2024 election and is preparing to do the same in the 2026 midterm election this November.

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