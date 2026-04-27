Young Democrats Challenge the Party’s ‘Out-of-Touch’ Leaders

Cameron Landin discusses his views on some of the Democratic party’s positions on issues including the Trump-Netanyahu war on Iran, U.S. aid to Israel and proposed progressive legislation such as Medicare for All. He also talks about some of the Democrat’s internal issues including the role of AIPAC in campaigns, as well as RootsAction and other progressive activists’ call for the release of the Democrat’s 2024 Election Autopsy Report.

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