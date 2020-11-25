Between The Lines – Nov. 25, 2020 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 25, 2020 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 25, 2020Caroline Fredrickson: After Trump, Reforms Urgently Needed to Protect Democracy from Future AutocratsChristopher Vials: Trump Voters Confirm Disturbing Fact Millions of Americans will Support AuthoritarianismWinona LaDuke: Opponents Organize to Resist Minnesota Approval of Line 3 Pipeline ProjectBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 25, 2020Listen to the full show hereOur thanks to Patreon.com sustainers Melinda Tuhus and Bob NixonSubscribe to our Weekly Summary