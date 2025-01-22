Between The Lines – Jan. 22, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 22, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 22, 2025People's March protesters: Washington, D.C. and Nationwide Protests Pledge Resistance to Trump’s Authoritarian AgendaAlejandro Sobrera Barboza and U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez: Youth Climate Group Disrupts Hearing of Fracking CEO, Trump’s Energy Secretary NomineeJennifer Loewenstein: Israel-Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Takes Hold, But Fails to Address Future of Palestinians in CrisisBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 22, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List: Subscribe to our Weekly Summary