Martin O’Malley talks about the impact of the Trump administration’s downsizing of the Social Security workforce on customer service; how to fairly address the projected shortfall in the Social Security Trust Fund by 2032 and the current Trump regime attack on democratic institutions and the rule of law.
Trump’s Social Security Administration Downsizing Guts Customer Service
Interview with Martin O'Malley, former commissioner of the Social Security Administration in the Biden administration and former governor of Maryland and mayor of Baltimore, conducted by Scott Harris