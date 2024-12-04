Between The Lines – Dec. 4, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 4, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 4, 2024David Pepper: How to Respond to Trump’s Threat to Democracy Over the Next 4 Years Wajahat Ali: It’s Time for Trump Voters to Understand Americans Who Oppose Their Convicted Felon PresidentSheldon Pollock: Activists Demand NY Gov. Hochul Sign ‘Make Fossil Fuel Polluters Pay’ BillBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 4, 2024 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List: Subscribe to our Weekly Summary