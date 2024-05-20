Veterans For Peace 700 Mile ‘Peace Walk 2024’ to End War and Militarism

John Miksad and Tarak Kauff talk about their peace walk covering over 700 miles, from Ogunquit, Maine to Washington DC. The walk kicked off on May 7th and will reach the Capital around July 4th. These veterans are marching for independence from the dark prison of war and militarism so that our nation can focus its attention, energy, resources, and creativity on addressing the real threats of nuclear war, climate collapse, and future pandemics.

