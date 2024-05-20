US Students Protesting Israel’s Gaza War Emerge as Nation’s Moral Conscience

Norman Solomon is co-founder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org. His books include “War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death" and “War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine.”

Norman Solomon will talk about his recent article, “War Culture Hates the Ethical Passion of the Young In the Thrall of a Dominant Death Culture,” focusing on the U.S. student movement in opposition to Israel’s carnage in Gaza.