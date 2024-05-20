Allie Perry and Melinda Tuhus talk about their work organizing the “Walk for Gaza CT” – May 23-25, where residents in and around Connecticut will walk the 25-mile length of Gaza in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The 25-mile walk will occur over three days, at three different CT locations. Another Gaza solidarity walk will take place from May 19- June 2, spanning the entire state of CT from the RI border to the NY border
Walk For Gaza Connecticut Calling for Cease Fire, Halt to Israel Aid, Return of All Hostages
Allie Perry, Rev, pastor of Shalom United Church of Christ in New Haven, and journalist, activist and WPKN producer Melinda Tuhus