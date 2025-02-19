Between The Lines – Feb. 19, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Feb. 19, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here February 19, 2025John Bonifaz: Trump’s Illegal Demolition of Federal Government Provokes Constitutional Crisis, Calls for ImpeachmentFred Pearce: After Israel Destroyed Gaza’s Civil Infrastructure, Palestinians Face a Water & Environmental CrisisMelvin Goodman: Trump’s Ukraine War Peace Overture to Russia Triggers Breach with European AlliesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 19, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary