OCT. 17, 2026 Between The Lines’ 35th Anniversary Special Event with Chris Hedges: “The Next Election May Be Our Last”

Squeaky Wheel Productions and Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine present a special event celebrating 35 years on the air

The Next Election May Be Our Last

Why a General Strike is Democracy’s Last Line of Defense Against Fascism



Keynote address by Chris Hedges, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist, best-selling author & activist

Chris Hedges’ new book, Requiem for Gaza will be available for purchase and signing after the talk

Between The Lines’ Democracy in Action Awards recognizing vital, transformative community activism

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

1:30 p.m. Doors open, Requiem for Gaza book sales

2:00-4:00 p.m. “Democracy in Action” awards and Chris Hedges’ keynote address

4:00-4:45 p.m. Booksigning and refreshments

First and Summerfield United Methodist Church

425 College St., New Haven, CT

corner of College and Elm Street



Suggested contribution $35

Seating is limited, online ticket purchases will be emailed to you with a QR code

If you’re unable to make a contribution, you’re still welcome! No one will be turned away

For more information, call 203-268-8446

Parking: The closest commercial parking option to First and Summerfield United Methodist Church (located at 425 College St) is the Crown Street Garage, alongside a few nearby daily surface lots.

Because the church is in downtown core near the Yale campus, multiple garage options are available within a short 3- to 5-minute walk.

Free Saturday parking lots:

Yale University Lots: If you are visiting during the weekend, the church is surrounded by Yale University property. You can look for nearby ungated Yale permit lots (such as those off Elm St or York St), such as Lot 51, 310 Temple Street (first come, first served) which are free to the public from 5:00 PM Friday through 3:00 AM Monday.

If you are visiting during the weekend, the church is surrounded by Yale University property. You can look for nearby (such as those off Elm St or York St), such as Lot 51, 310 Temple Street (first come, first served) which are free to the public from 5:00 PM Friday through 3:00 AM Monday. Street Parking: Metered street parking is available directly along College Street and Elm Street, but spots fill up quickly during services, events, or university move-in days.

Commercial parking lots:

• Crown Street Garage, entrances at 213 Crown St and 233 College St near Shubert Theatre

• Temple Street Garage

• Lot 59 (Propark)

Media

• “The Next Election May Be Our Last,” Chris Hedges’ Substack, Aug. 31, 2026

• “Requiem for Gaza,” Fantagraphics, Oct. 6, 2026

Event promotional materials (forthcoming)

Flyers

4-up postcards

Audio PSA

Press release

Press release on democracy and truth

Book Review