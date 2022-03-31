The Crisis in US Journalism and the Future of Independent Media and Democracy

TONIGHT’S PROGRAM

EVENT INTRODUCTION Scott Harris, Between The Lines executive producer, and Elaine Osowski, Squeaky Wheel Productions board member

Video of Between The Lines’ history, now on 70 media outlets nationally and abroad

Musical presentation by David Rovics, “If His Name Were Jamal Khashoggi”

Greetings and commentary on the importance of independent progressive media:

John Nichols, national correspondent, The Nation

national correspondent, The Nation Ursula Ruedenberg , affiliate network administrator, Pacifica Radio Network

, affiliate network administrator, Pacifica Radio Network Phyllis Bennis , program director of New Internationalism Project, Institute for Policy Studies

, program director of New Internationalism Project, Institute for Policy Studies Richard D. Wolff , economist, host of Economic Update, visiting professor of international affairs, New School

, economist, host of Economic Update, visiting professor of international affairs, New School Steve DiCostanzo, general manager, WPKN Radio

general manager, WPKN Radio Matt Murphy , general manager, WERU Radio

, general manager, WERU Radio Norman Solomon , co-founder, RootsAction.org

, co-founder, RootsAction.org Medea Benjamin, co-founder, Code Pink Women for Peace

PANEL INTRODUCTION

Scott Harris comments on state of independent media

Introduction to Victor Pickard, professor of media policy and political economy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communication

Panelists

Greg Palast , investigative reporter

, investigative reporter Nina Turner , former Ohio state senator and Bernie Sanders media surrogate during 2016 presidential campaign

, former Ohio state senator and Bernie Sanders media surrogate during 2016 presidential campaign Adrian Huq , youth climate activist at Tufts University

, youth climate activist at Tufts University Bill Fletcher Jr., labor and racial justice activist

CLOSING COMMENTS

