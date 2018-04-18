Current Broadcast Quality MP3

For Windows PCs: right-click on the link for the MP3 file you wish to download. A pop-up menu will appear with several selections, including one that allows you to download the file to your computer’s hard disk. Depending on your computer and browser, the wording may be “Save Target As,” “Save Audio As” or “Download Audio as.” Select the appropriate “Save” or “Download” choice. After you make that menu selection, a pop-up dialogue box should appear that allows you to save the file wherever you choose, unless you have configured your browser to always save to a download location you have pre-selected.

For Macs: Right-click if you use a two- or three-button mouse; otherwise hold down the control key and click on the audio bar (or just click on the audio bar and hold the mouse button down until a menu appears). From the pop-up menu that appears, select the menu option that allows you to download the file. Depending on which browser you use, the download selection may be labeled “Save Target As,” “Save Download As” or “Download Audio As.” Select the appropriate “Save” or “Download” choice. After you make that menu selection, a pop-up dialogue box should appear that allows you to specify where you want to save the file (unless your browser is configured to always save in a location you have chosen previously).

Three vertical dot icon: By clicking on the three-vertical dot icon on the right side of audio playback bar, a Download popup window will appear. Click on that to download the MP3 into your computer.

Please contact us by email, or (203) 268-8446 for any questions about our download schedule or other information.

If you experience any urgent technical problems, call (203) 816-1409.