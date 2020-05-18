90,000 Deaths & Whistleblower Testimony Confirm Trump’s Catastrophic Failure in Coronavirus Response

Interview with Marge Baker, Executive Vice President for Policy and Program with People For the American Way, conducted by Scott Harris

Marge Baker assesses the testimony of Rick Bright, the ousted head of government’s HHS’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the urgent need for competent federal coordination of the nation’s pandemic response and the importance of accountability for President Trump and his administration for their apparently deliberate sabotage of the government’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis.