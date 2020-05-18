Congressional Action Required Now to Ensure Mail-In-Ballots are Safe Pandemic Option for November Election

Interview with Sylvia Albert, Director of the Voting & Elections program with Common Cause, and Elizabeth’s Howard, Counsel with the Brennan Center's Democracy program and former Deputy Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections, conducted by Scott Harris

Sylvia Albert and Elizabeth’s Howard will discuss the importance of allocating adequate federal and state resources to prepare mail-in-voting, absentee ballot systems to ensure all voters can participate in this November’s presidential and congressional election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

