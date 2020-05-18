Sylvia Albert and Elizabeth’s Howard will discuss the importance of allocating adequate federal and state resources to prepare mail-in-voting, absentee ballot systems to ensure all voters can participate in this November’s presidential and congressional election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Congressional Action Required Now to Ensure Mail-In-Ballots are Safe Pandemic Option for November Election
Interview with Sylvia Albert, Director of the Voting & Elections program with Common Cause, and Elizabeth’s Howard, Counsel with the Brennan Center's Democracy program and former Deputy Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections, conducted by Scott Harris