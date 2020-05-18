Rob Baril will talk about his members’ health and safety during this coronavirus health crisis, with a focus on access to personal protective equipment, testing, and the care of patients in nursing homes and senior residences, which have been especially hard hit by illness and death in the pandemic.
SEIU 1199 Union Members Put Their Lives on the Line with Inadequate Protection to Care for Society’s Most Vulnerable
Interview with Rob Baril, President of the SEIU Healthcare 1199 NE union, conducted by Scott Harris