Interview with Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings and is a candidate for U.S. Congress representing her late husband's seat in Maryland's 7th Congressional District, conducted by Scott Harris

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings discusses June 2nd Democratic primary election whereas she’ll be facing Kweisi Mfume who formerly held that same seat and is past president of the NAACP. Cummings is proposing a “New Deal for COVID-19 and in the 21st Century,” that will address health disparities and promote justice for all.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings was also the former chair of the Maryland Democratic Party,