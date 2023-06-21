Between The Lines – June 21, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 21, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 21, 2023Alex Lawson: Opponents Gear Up to Fight GOP’s Latest Plan to Cut Social Security & MedicareElizabeth Yeampierre: As Climate Crisis Worsens, Environmental Regulations Sacrificed to Reach Debt Ceiling DealRobert Greene II: Juneteenth Federal Holiday Must Remain Radical and Relevant to Today’s Civil Rights StrugglesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 21, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary