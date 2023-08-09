Adirondacks Affordable Housing Shortage Echoes Pervasive U.S. Crisis

Finding decent, affordable housing in the U.S. has become ever more difficult in the 21st century. Inside New York state’s 6-million-acre Adirondack Park, three times larger than Yellowstone, many rental cottages have been converted to condominiums and a large number of private homes or apartments have been converted to AirB&B and VRBO short-term rentals. Options for vacationers are now limited to booking standard hotel rooms, or using short-term vacation rental websites instead of relying on real estate agencies as in the past.

These changes in the real estate market, enabled by digital platforms, have exerted increasing pressure on local residents’ ability to either buy or rent property inside the boundaries of the park, which is protected by the New York state Constitution as “forever wild and free.”

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus, who is vacationing in the Adirondacks, spoke with Tim Rowland, a freelance reporter based in the area who is writing a multi-part series on the housing crisis for Adirondack Explorer magazine. Here he explains that during the COVID pandemic, outsiders were bidding up values and buying property with cash, sight unseen, wreaking havoc on the local real estate market. He also talks about recent developments that could lead to possible solutions.

