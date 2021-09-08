Between The Lines – Sept. 8, 2021 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 8, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 8, 2021Jenny Brown: In Texas Abortion Law Ruling, Supreme Court Moves Closer to Overturning Roe v. WadeLindsay Koshgarian: New Report Reveals the High Cost of U.S. Militarism Since 9/11Osprey Orielle Lake: Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice to Address the Climate Crisis Through a Feminist LensBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 8, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary