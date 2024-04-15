After Iran Retaliates Against Israel’s bombing of its Syrian Embassy, Netanyahu Threatens Counterattack

Assaf Kfoury discusses the danger of Israel’s April 1st airstrike on Iran’s Syrian embassy that provoked Iran’s drone missile counterattack on Israel. He’ll also talk about the catastrophic war in Gaza and his recent article, “Hamas: From Candidate Enforcer to Implacable Foe,” tracing the history of Hamas — and Israel’s “divide and rule” strategy with regard to their elevation of Hamas to marginalize the PLO and prevent the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.

