Mary Grant discusses the EPA’s new drinking water standard for PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” and her group’s earlier report, “PFAS Industry Spent More Than $110 Million on Lobbying Since 2019.” which investigated the industry’s efforts to derail action by Congress to hold corporations producing PFAS accountable for cleanup and mitigation efforts.
EPA Issues New Standards for PFAS “Forever Chemicals” in Drinking Water
Interview with Mary Grant: Public Water for All Campaign Director at Food & Water Watch, conducted by Scott Harris