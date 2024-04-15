Andy Piascik and Steve Thornton tell the stories of everyday people and well-known figures whose work has often been obscured, denigrated, or dismissed. The book provides fascinating narratives of Connecticut social movements and popular organizations that have changed the state and the country for the better.
New Book Reveals Connecticut’s Radical People’s History
Interview with Andy Piascik and Steve Thornton, authors of the new book, "Radical Connecticut: People's History in the Constitution State," conducted by Scott Harris