Ban Katie Herchenroeder discusses her recent article, “The Arizona Supreme Court Just Allowed a Near-Total Abortion Ban From 1864 to Go Into Effect,” as well as the court decision’s impact on the lives of people in the state, GOP politician’s response, the national political impact, and the work being done to urge Arizona voters to approve a constitutional amendment ballot question in November to establish a “fundamental right” to abortion.
Arizona Supreme Court Re-Activates 160-Year-Old Oppressive Abortion Ban
Interview with Katie Herchenroeder, a fellow at Mother Jones magazine who covers issues of gender inequity and violence against women, conducted by Scott Harris