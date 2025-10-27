After ‘No Kings Day’ Protests, New Strategies and Tactics Needed to Resist Trump’s Authoritarian Agenda

Interview with Hardy Merriman, former president of the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict, conducted by Scott Harris

Hardy Merriman discusses his views on the direction and strength of the U.S. anti-authoritarian resistance movement, i.e. the recent No Kings Day mobilization — and what new strategies and tactics may be necessary to rapidly adopt in the face of Donald Trump’s deployment of heavily armed ICE agents and the U.S. military to cities across the country.

The International Center on Nonviolent Conflict’s research and training focuses on support for nonviolent civil resistance movements fighting for rights, freedom, and justice and how communities can organize to counter political violence.