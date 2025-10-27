The Supreme Court Case That Could Resurrect Jim Crow Disenfranchisement of Voters of Color

Interview with Robert Weiner, director of the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, conducted by Scott Harris

Robert Weiner discusses the critical issues being decided in the Louisiana v. Callais case now before the U.S. Supreme Court: racial gerrymandered congressional district maps eliminating the voices of Black and Latino legislators and the battle ahead to restore and strengthen civil rights law, democracy and equal access to the ballot box in coming months and years.