David Paul assesses the Trump regime’s escalating military threats against Venezuela, Columbia and Latin America; the bombing of small boats and murder of 40+ alleged drug smugglers or fishermen in international waters; open White House discussion of a regime change war targeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and a summary of recent U.S.-Venezuela relations.
Trump Deploys Aircraft Carrier Strike Group to Caribbean in Preparation for Possible Venezuela Attack
Interview with David Paul, a member of the Task Force on the Americas and Democratic Socialists of America, conducted by Scott Harris