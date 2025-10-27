Trump Deploys Aircraft Carrier Strike Group to Caribbean in Preparation for Possible Venezuela Attack

Interview with David Paul, a member of the Task Force on the Americas and Democratic Socialists of America, conducted by Scott Harris

David Paul assesses the Trump regime’s escalating military threats against Venezuela, Columbia and Latin America; the bombing of small boats and murder of 40+ alleged drug smugglers or fishermen in international waters; open White House discussion of a regime change war targeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and a summary of recent U.S.-Venezuela relations.