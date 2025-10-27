Stephanie Thomas discusses the importance of local elections, highlighting typical low turnout and the need for more civic engagement. She also talks about steps her office is taking to ensure elections in Bridgeport, Connecticut are secure and open to all eligible voters, questions about early voting and absentee voting, as well as concerns that the Trump regime is now laying the groundwork to manipulate the results or cancel the 2026 midterm election.
The Importance of Local Elections, Connecticut’s Early Voting & Absentee Ballot Systems Explained
Interview with Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas, conducted by Scott Harris