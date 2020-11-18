Between The Lines – Nov. 18, 2020 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 18, 2020 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 18, 2020Charles Chamberlain: Democrats Debate Blame for Election House LossesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 18, 2020Mel Goodman: Trump Mass Firings at Pentagon: Retribution or Preparations for a Coup?Matt Gertz: Trump Views Fox News as His Propaganda Channel. When it Veers Off-Script, He Retaliates.Listen to the full show hereOur thanks to Patreon.com sustainers Sarah Forman and Bob NixonSubscribe to our Weekly Summary