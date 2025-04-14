Jeff Hauser discusses growing concern that people in Trump’s inner circle may have known his changing tariff policy, allowing for insider trading — combined with the fact the SEC is dismantling a key tool in collecting trading data, the Consolidated Audit Trail, which impairs regulators’ ability to understand suspicious activity.
After Trump Tariff Pause, Senators Demand Investigation of His Inner Circle for Insider Trading
Interview with Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, conducted by Scott Harris