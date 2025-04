Micah Sifry is working on a novel and writing a weekly newsletter on democracy, movements, organizing, and tech called The Connector. Micah will discuss his recent New York Times article, “A Different Kind of Anti-Trump Resistance is Brewing,” and issues related to Trump/Musk’s mass firing of tens of thousands of federal government workers.

Sifry has nearly 40 years of experience covering politics, technology, and international affairs.