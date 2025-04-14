How Your Federal Tax Dollars Were Spent in 2024

Lindsay Koshgarian talks about her group’s latest annual analysis, the 2025 Tax Day Receipt, highlighting exactly where Americans’ 2024 income taxes went and what those numbers say about our national spending priorities. Overall, in 2024, the average taxpayer contributed $3,707 per person for weapons and war – the equivalent of the price of 628 dozen eggs – including war and the Pentagon, weapons contractors, and aid to foreign militaries.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary