Fawzia Afzal-Khan discusses her recent article, “Student and Faculty Repression on US Campuses: the Palestine Exception,” relating to the reported 600 international students who have had their visas revoked by Trump’s State Department, and the preliminary ruling by a judge in Louisiana that the Trump regime can proceed with its deportation of Palestinian Columbia University graduate student and green card holder Mahmoud Khalil.
As Israel’s Gaza Ethnic Cleansing Continues, Trump Suppresses Dissent, Free Speech on Campuses
Interview with Fawzia Afzal-Khan, visiting professor in gender and sexuality studies at Princeton University, conducted by Scott Harris