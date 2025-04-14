As Israel’s Gaza Ethnic Cleansing Continues, Trump Suppresses Dissent, Free Speech on Campuses

Interview with Fawzia Afzal-Khan, visiting professor in gender and sexuality studies at Princeton University, conducted by Scott Harris

Screenshot

Fawzia Afzal-Khan discusses her recent article, “Student and Faculty Repression on US Campuses: the Palestine Exception,” relating to the reported 600 international students who have had their visas revoked by Trump’s State Department, and the preliminary ruling by a judge in Louisiana that the Trump regime can proceed with its deportation of Palestinian Columbia University graduate student and green card holder Mahmoud Khalil.

